Bright young future leaders

Younger boarders at Churchie thrive under the leadership of their Year 12 peers. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Anglican Church Grammar School



Developing accomplished young men who will use their talents and gifts to lead and serve others is a key part of Anglican Church Grammar School (Churchie's) mission - the making of men.



Headmaster Dr Alan Campbell said boarders are given every opportunity to develop their leadership skills by learning to manage themselves, developing awareness of the world around them and preparing for formal leadership positions.

"Learning to lead begins with boys understanding the importance of managing themselves and their personal spaces," he said.



"Year 7 boarders have a purposefully designed residence, where they are supported to learn responsibility for themselves, their boarding brothers and their rooms and common spaces."



Boarders are encouraged to do the little things well, such as wear their uniform correctly, be courteous, be on time and keep their bedroom and common spaces tidy.

The next key area of leadership development at Churchie is for boys to foster an awareness of the world around them and the need for others.



Through weekly pastoral learning classes, a wealth of co-curricular activities, a strong emphasis on community service and a comprehensive outdoor education program, boys develop emotional intelligence, learn teamwork and build resilience and responsibility.

As they approach their senior years, Churchie boarders prepare for formal leadership positions.



"In Year 11, boarders complete a comprehensive leadership program to develop young men who are strong in character and make a difference in the lives of everyone they encounter.

"Successful candidates are elected to formal student leadership roles within the school in Year 12," he said.



Dr Campbell said it was a testament to the leadership potential of current Churchie boarders with a record number taking up formal leadership positions in 2024.



"Through the making of men, producing our nation's future leaders through our boarding community, Churchie is a truly great Australian boarding school."



For more information about boarding at Churchie, visit the school stand in the Robert Schwarten Pavilion at Beef 2024 or head online to: churchie.com.au/boarding