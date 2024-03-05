Pair of Port Wakefield mixed farms on the market for $4.85 million

Agents have suggested two separate asking prices for a big mixed farm offering just north of Port Wakefield, at the head of the Gulf St Vincent in SA.
Yellands and Linkies together take in 602 hectares (1488 acres) of cropping and grazing country about 5km from Port Wakefield.
The properties are being offered for sale as a whole, for $4.85 million or as two lots.
The suggested selling price for Yellands (246ha, 609 acres) is around $3448 per acre while the price for the larger Linkies (356ha, 879 acres) is $3358/ac.
Wardle Co. Rural are the selling agents.
The suggested price guide is - $4,850,000 (the whole), Yellands $2,100,000 and Linkies $ 2,750,000.
Average annual rainfall in these parts is around 300mm.
Agents say both blocks have good transport access with bitumen road frontage and are well situated to major grain terminals at Wallaroo, Bowmans and Adelaide.
Both blocks are serviced by mains water.
Soils across the properties are red sandy loam soils over clay.
Agents say fencing is rated as "good" with some new sections.
Yellands is fenced into four paddocks used for cropping/mixed farming.
It has a small stony ridge with saltbush
Improvements include sheep yards and water tanks.
Linkies provides the same cropping/mixed farming opportunity fenced into five paddocks.
Improvements here include sheep and cattle yards, a raised barn, "basic" shearing shed, implement shed, rain water/storage tanks
For more information contact the agents from Wardle and Co. - Brenton Brind 0408 955182 or Chris Wardle 0418 859372.
