Beware the 'bonkers' soil carbon rate claims; here's what you can count on

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
March 4 2024 - 2:00pm
Bart Davidson, chief grazing officer at Atlas Carbon, says soil carbon projects are not one decision but a thousand decisions. Picture Shan Goodwin.
Some of the claims doing the rounds on how much carbon certain packages of cattle country would be capable of sequestering are nothing short of bonkers, a leading Australian soil scientist has warned.

