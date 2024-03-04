Quality Woolooga grazing country remains on the market | Video

Durumbula remains on the market after being passed in at a Ray White Rural auction for $1.8 million.
The very attractive 488 hectare (1205 acre) property in five freehold titles is located on a no-through road about north of Woolooga and 30 minutes drive north west of Gympie.
Durumbula features undulating ironbark ridges, quality blue gum alluvial flats, and improved pastures with a mix of tropical legumes.
Scattered white oak, figs, crows ash, native palms, and vine scrub to add to the natural beauty of the property.
There is also potential to grow fodder crops on the deep soil, alluvial creek flats and scrub soils.
The property is fenced into seven paddocks serviced by a laneway leading to the yards.
Durumbula is well watered by a seasonal spring-fed creek, solar powered bores, dams and wells. A Farmo water monitoring system is also in place.
The reliable average annual rainfall is about 1015mm (40 inches).
Infrastructure includes a solid set of timber cattle yards, a steel machinery shed, and additional solar systems.
The attractive, fully renovated two bedroom farmhouse has an additional kid's room or office and an expansive deck.
Contact Tom Manns, 0407 497 173, Ray White Rural Queensland.
