Improved beef powerhouse with irrigation and dryland cropping

Exclusion fenced Goondiwindi district property Widgewa is a substantially improved beef production powerhouse, underpinned by both irrigated and dryland cropping.
Located off the Leichhardt Highway 72km north of Goondiwindi, the 4922 hectare (12,163 acre) property has undergone a major capital works program under the ownership of the Butler family.
The estimated carrying capacity is 1700 adult cattle equivalents, with Widgewa historically running 500 cows plus progeny through to feedlot entry weights.
Trade cattle have also been brought in and grown out to feedlot entry weight on both pastures and fodder crops.
There are two 44ha irrigation areas. One is watered by a new seven span Zimmatic irrigator, while the other has a towable seven span Reinke irrigator.
Widgewa features a 1200 megalitre overland flow catchment/storage dam as well as having a bore, 13 dams, and an 8km frontage to the seasonal Weir River.
The bore supplies a network of tanks, including 10 tanks for spray water, as well as servicing 14 troughs for livestock, as well as tanks for domestic use.
The 10 grazing paddocks are serviced by an extensive laneway system. There are also five dryland cropping fields and three smaller holding paddocks.
The recently constructed 750 head capacity cattle yards have an undercover work area and a double deck loading ramp.
A 600 head feedyard is also located adjacent to the irrigated area.
There is also 705ha of dryland country that has been used to grow forage crops, typically to background cattle, with a further 1500ha considered arable.
Pasture development work includes blade ploughing and seeding with premier digit, bambatsi, buffel and Katambora Rhodes grasses.
Improvements include a five bay machinery shed, workshop, storage shed, and two 100 tonne silos.
There is also a spacious four bedroom, two bathroom homestead and new, self contained quarters with three bedrooms.
Contact Andrew Jakins, 0427 374 441, Nutrien Harcourts, or Darren Collins, 0404 781 787, LAWD.
