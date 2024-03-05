Farm Online
Tractor damaged on south-west Victorian dairy farm, water turned on

By Andrew Thomson
March 5 2024 - 2:00pm
A tractor being damaged, water taps turned on and a security camera stolen at a south-western Victoria dairy farm have prompted a police call for information.

