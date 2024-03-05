Tractor damaged on south-west Victorian dairy farm, water turned on

A tractor being damaged, water taps turned on and a security camera stolen at a south-western Victoria dairy farm have prompted a police call for information.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the burglary, damage and theft happened at the Panmure farm between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, March 2.
He said the unknown offenders broke into a dairy farm just north of Panmure on the Princes Highway.
There was damage to the gear panel of a tractor, one security camera was broken and another stolen and water taps were turned on.
"The offending has caused a lot of disruption to the family-run farm," he said.
"There is one security camera missing. It's very odd offending just north of the town.
"We are requesting that anyone who saw anything suspicious in that area, or who has heard anything about the offending, to contact the Warrnambool CIU (5560 1156) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
In a separate case, after two chainsaws were stolen from an unused Simpson factory on either February 7 or 8, it's now been reported there was also significant damage caused to the premises.
Detective Senior Constable Ryan said entry was gained to the factory on the Cobden-Lavers Hill Road when a hole was cut in a fence.
The offender has then got in a second storey door and used an angle grinder or similar tool to cut into copper wiring.
That caused a malfunction in the electric system, a hydraulic lift bay has risen and a roller door has been significantly damaged.
There was also part of a copper tank cut and removed.
The damage caused has been estimated at $10,000 and the copper wiring and tank is valued at about $1000.
