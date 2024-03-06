Farm Online
Home/Dairy

From shearing sheep to milking 700 cows in just six years

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
March 6 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sherrie and Reagan Hamilton with their son Thomas, Tickawara Farm, Wakool in the western Murray region of NSW. Picture supplied.
Sherrie and Reagan Hamilton with their son Thomas, Tickawara Farm, Wakool in the western Murray region of NSW. Picture supplied.

Reagan and Sherrie Hamilton first met when they were both working as shearers but today the couple and their three sons live on a 570 hectare dairy farm where they milk 700 cows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.