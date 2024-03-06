Farm Online
Numbers crunched on a cattle swap through the market plummet and rise

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
March 6 2024 - 11:00am
Tools for managing risk in a volatile cattle market are becoming more and more sought by producers. Picture Shan Goodwin.
Cattle swaps are increasingly being looked at as a tool to manage price risk against a backdrop of divided expert opinion on where the herd is headed size-wise and what that will mean for the market.

