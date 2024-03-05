Robotic dairy in the south-east offers secure pivot irrigation

A versatile irrigation property equipped with a robotic dairy is on the market near Mount Gambier.
Manuka Heights at Kongorong, about 25km from Mount Gambier, also features a big pivot,
The irrigated grazing or dairy opportunity takes in 134 hectares (331 acres).
No suggested price has been offered with the sale conducted by LAWD with expressions of interest closing on Thursday, April 18.
About 68ha (168 acres) has been developed to pivot irrigation with the balance utilised for additional grazing and silage production.
Water security is provided by a 561 megalitre irrigation water entitlement, 10 megalitre industrial water entitlement and a bore.
Average annual rainfall is about 760mm.
Agents say Manuka Heights has been operated as a fully functional dairy farm with the capacity to milk around 300 cows.
Fit-for-purpose operational infrastructure includes a Lely robotic dairy plus a 15,000 litre milk vat.
It is also equipped with a Feedtech automatic feed system, silo storage, five-bay machinery shed and a large barn.
Pastures are a mix of organic ryegrass and clover pastures across fertile sandy loam soil types.
Other property improvements includes a three-bedroom Mount Gambier stone home.
For more information contact the agents from LAWD - Patrick Kerr on 0451 142791 and Elizabeth Doyle on 0400 102439.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.