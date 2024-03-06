Farm on the outskirts of Kimba available for around $500 per acre

A mixed farming opportunity on the outskirts of Kimba at the top of the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia is on the market for $1.1 million.
The Kimba farm takes in 895 hectares (2212 acres) of handy cropping country which has recently been dedicated to canola crops as the agent's pictures show.
At that price, the farm is available for around $500 per acre.
Pressing right up against the township and adjacent two sets of grain receival facilities, the property has main road access as well from both sides.
Kimba is on the Eyre Highway with an annual average rainfall of around 350mm.
Soil types are red loam over clay with a flat to rising elevation.
Of the 895ha the owners estimate 876ha (2164 acres) is arable farm land.
Agents say the farm is "well suited" either a mixed farming or continuous cropping enterprise.
The farm is divided into 13 paddocks with mains water and spray tank, together with steel cattle and sheep yards.
For more information contact the selling agent from Ruralco Property - Bronte Kenchington on 0457 740220.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.