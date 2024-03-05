Western Downs grazing, crop property makes $2099/acre at auction

Exclusion fenced 2140 hectare (5288 acre) Westmar property Bullamakinka has sold for $11.1 million at an Eastern Rural auction on Tuesday.
Bought by Ian and Ray Webster from Kondar, Goondiwindi, the purchase price of the grazing and cropping country is equal to about $5187/ha ($2099/acre) - in line with pre-auction expectations.
Bidding opened at $8.5m with two or of the six registered bidders active at the auction in Dalby.
Located 25km south east of Westmar and centrally located between Goondiwindi, Roma and Dalby, about 80 per cent of the principally slightly undulating brigalow/belah country is suitable for cultivation.
As a grazing operation, improved pastures include American buffel, bambatsi, creeping bluegrass and natural grasses.
The paddocks are serviced by a laneway system.
The equipped 800 head capacity cattle yards have road train and B double side-loading access.
Water is supplied from a bore and dams strategically placed throughout the property.
Structured improvements include two machinery sheds, hay shed, an on-site feed mill, silos with about 600 tonnes storage, and a silage pad.
Bullamakinka also has a five bedroom brick homestead and a cottage.
Eastern Rural is next set to auction the 1886ha (4660 acre) highway frontage property Tarawindi on April 18, which is located about 40km west of Moonie.
Contact Roger Lyne 0427 698 866, or Andrew Kirtley 0400 598 866, Eastern Rural, Dalby.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.