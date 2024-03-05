Horwood Bagshaw's committed to Australian agriculture

Having marked its 185th anniversary in 2023, Horwood Bagshaw is a symbol of Australian ingenuity and resilience. Picture supplied

In the heart of rural Australia, where the land tells stories of toil and triumph, stands a testament to innovation and resilience: Horwood Bagshaw.



With a legacy stretching back to 1838, this iconic brand has woven itself into the fabric of Australian agriculture, embodying the spirit of progress and the enduring strength of local industry.

The journey of Horwood Bagshaw began with the visionary John Stokes Bagshaw, who laid the foundation of the Pioneer Works in Adelaide, South Australia.



From these humble beginnings, the company emerged as a beacon of industrial ingenuity, initially catering to the diverse needs of mining and agriculture.



The narrative took a significant turn in 1882 when John Henry Horwood established JH Horwood & Co, further enriching the landscape with his hydraulic hoists, wool-scouring machines, and well-boring tools.



The fusion of these two pioneering entities in 1924 marked the birth of Horwood Bagshaw Ltd, a merger that heralded a new era of agricultural innovation.



The company's reputation for quality and ingenuity grew, as did its footprint, with the Mile End plant's transformation in the 1950s into a modern foundry and the expansion of its market reach to South Africa and South-east Asia.

By the 1960s, Horwood Bagshaw was celebrated for offering the most extensive range of agricultural implements by a single manufacturer in Australia, a feat that underscored its commitment to excellence and innovation.



The strategic acquisition of David Shearer in 1972 and the subsequent consolidation of operations in Mannum, South Australia, further solidified the company's position as a leader in agricultural machinery.

The turn of the millennium saw Horwood Bagshaw continue to evolve, with the acquisition by CNH Industrial in 2018 marking a significant milestone.



This partnership has infused the company with new resources and technological prowess, ensuring its products remain at the forefront of agricultural innovation.

Today, Horwood Bagshaw stands as a colossus in the agricultural sector, with 2023 heralding a record sales year that underscores the brand's unwavering appeal and the trust placed in it by the farming community.



The company's product line, including the renowned Airseeders, Scaribars, Grader/Scraper and Precision Seeding Systems, reflects a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the agricultural landscape.



These products, celebrated for their reliability, durability, and innovation, are a testament to Horwood Bagshaw's commitment to enhancing productivity and sustainability in farming.

At the heart of Horwood Bagshaw's enduring success is its steadfast commitment to the local industry.



The design, engineering, manufacturing, and assembly of its products are proudly carried out in Australia, harnessing local knowledge and skills.



This dedication not only ensures the highest standards of quality but also reinforces the company's contribution to the Australian economy and its agricultural heritage.

