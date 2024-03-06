VFF split deepens as grains group explores levy options

The divisions within the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) were on full display at last week's VFF grains group conference, with a motion advocating setting up a trust fund separate to the VFF passing unanimously.
The motion was moved by Rupanyup farmer Andrew Weidemann, who led a failed attempt to oust the current VFF board, headed up by president Emma Germano earlier in the year, citing concerns with the direction of the organisation.
Mr Weidemann wants to see growers redirect voluntary levies away from the VFF and send them to a new trust fund, tentatively called the Victorian Grains Industry Advocacy Fund, which would be administered by a group of trustees.
He suggested former leaders of the VFF grains group could form the group of trustees to maintain an arm's length from the current administration.
The group would set up a bank account and register as an incorporated association to fulfill its legal requirements.
The money raised via the voluntary levies could be spent as the trustees saw fit, which could include financing VFF projects, but Mr Weidemann said it would not be compelled to if it did not see value in specific VFF activities.
"It's about establishing funding that can help us resource ourselves and not throw our levies away."
Mr Weidemann said he did not think the process of getting growers to adjust their voluntary contributions would be a particularly complex arrangement.
"It is not much different from growers who donate some grain to their local sporting clubs at harvest, this is just like if a grower changes the club they are following."
However, the move is unlikely to please the incumbent board and puts further scrutiny on how farmer representative organisations will look into the future.
"This is going to be completely separate from the VFF grains council and those who wish to remain as paid up members of the VFF will do so, this is something else we think can help us have our voice heard," Mr Weidemann said.
"If growers are not comfortable with the proposed governance with what we are trying to set up, then that's fine, don't sign up, but we feel there is good demand for it."
While there were questions from the floor about the functional operations of the group there was widespread support for the initiative and the motion to investigate the proposal further was passed unanimously.
