Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Farmers fear price hike with electric ute push

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
March 11 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are very options for farmers who might want to change over to an electric ute.
There are very options for farmers who might want to change over to an electric ute.

A total of 21,327 utes were bought by Australians last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.