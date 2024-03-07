Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Queensland dairy farmers wary as Woolworths pulls Norco milk from stores

KM
By Kelly Mason
March 7 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josephville dariy farmer Laurie Dunne. Picture: Kelly Mason
Josephville dariy farmer Laurie Dunne. Picture: Kelly Mason

Queensland dairy farmers are waiting to see what impact the Woolworths' decision to cut their range of Norco products in Sydney will have on them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.