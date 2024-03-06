AgSmart Connect 2024 delivers qualitative research to agricultural industry

FarmOnline
Australia's leading regional Agri-tech event opened its doors in Tamworth this morning with AgSmart Connect 2024.
It will bring education and innovation to the forefront through thought leadership, research and development in Australian agriculture to professionals of the land.
AgSmart Connect is hosting a series of seminars that aim to deliver inaugural qualitative research to the the Australian industry.
AgSmart Connect run today and Thursday, March 7 from 9 am to 4pm.
Day two will feature a presentation from the NSW Cyber Business Exchange, LiDAR product and programme manager Dr Samuel Holt will detail how this technology supports holistic agriculture and land management and a panel discussion will explore water conservation during drought.
The Regional Angel Investor Network will host another lunch-time workshop on day two, but this time aimed at anyone looking to invest in early stage deals.
Other sessions on day two include a presentation from Elynx Pty Ltd on production focused software for livestock producer, as well as a panel discussion on connectivity issues in the bush.
