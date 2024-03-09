Farm Online
Home/News

Tareela: Developed property for 700 breeders with progeny to weaning

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 9 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Tareela is a 11,185 hectare property estimated to carry 700 breeders with progeny to weaning. Picture supplied
Tareela is a 11,185 hectare property estimated to carry 700 breeders with progeny to weaning. Picture supplied

Tareela is a 11,185 hectare (27,638 acre) South West Queensland property estimated to carry 700 breeders with progeny to weaning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.