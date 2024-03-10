Farm Online
Barragunda: Productive property comfortably carrying 1100 breeders

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 11 2024 - 10:00am
Barragunda is a very productive property estimated to comfortably carry 1100 breeders plus progeny. Picture supplied
Barragunda is a very productive 9270 hectare (22,906 acre) grazing homestead perpetual lease estimated to comfortably carry 1100 breeders plus progeny in an average season.

