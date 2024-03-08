Farm Online
Big holes in the push for all beef carbon to be insetted, says project developer

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
March 8 2024 - 11:00am
Atlas Carbon's Ashley Silver at the Wilmot Cattle Company property near Armidale.
Whispers about producers who have sold their carbon credits not being able to sell their beef into supply chains because they are not neutral is a false threat, says one of the pioneer carbon project developers.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

