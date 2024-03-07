Farm Online
NFF celebrates International Women's Day with Diversity in Ag program

March 8 2024 - 6:30am
2023 alumnus Stephanie Terry said the program was invaluable for her career. Picture supplied.
2023 alumnus Stephanie Terry said the program was invaluable for her career. Picture supplied.

To celebrate International Women's Day 2024 on March 8, the National Farmers' Federation has launched applications for its flagship Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program.

