Meet the women changing the face of farming

Updated March 8 2024 - 9:59am, first published 7:30am
International Women's Day is an opportunity to take a look at the women leading the way in Australian agriculture. Pictures by Vanessa Binks, Samantha Townsend, Andrew Marshall and supplied.
With International Women's Day on March 8, there's no better time to highlight the women at the forefront of Australian agriculture.

