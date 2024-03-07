Meet the women changing the face of farming

With International Women's Day on March 8, there's no better time to highlight the women at the forefront of Australian agriculture.
We've collected a diverse range of ACM Agri's biggest stories on women who are changing the game for rural communities right across Australia - from CEOs to chicken breeders, mechanics to stockwomen and everything in between.
Saving village chickens through vaccination, veterinarian Dr Robyn Alders, Taralga, NSW, has helped struggling farming families across Africa and the Asia-Pacific bolster their food security and become more resilient.
Fourth generation cattle producer Kate Andison, Charters Towers, Qld, has a passion for cattle - and for her there's no better feeling than unloading 1000 head in the early hours of the morning.
Belle Baker, Adelaide Hills, SA, is one of three people behind an award-winning workshop focusing on women's confidence behind the tractor wheel.
University of Adelaide social researcher Dr Emily Buddle found that focus groups are keen to ditch the idea of the 'farmer's wife' as more women take the reins on the farm.
Angela Cowan, Orange, NSW, first took up the knitting needles at 12 years old, and decades later the CWA member has handcrafted hundreds of gifts for children in need.
Victorian vlogger and sheep farmer Tara Farms has seen millions of views showing Australians the flock behind their food and fibre.
Photographer Bella Gale, Broken Hill, NSW, is changing perceptions from behind the lens by capturing stories of life on the land.
Emma Gilbert, Clarendon, SA, ditched digital marketing for a new career as a chook breeder, becoming Australia's largest heritage chicken hatchery.
Women only make up five per cent of Australia's entire mechanics industry, but that hasn't stopped Victoria Hoy, Nyngan, NSW, from throwing on the overalls and joining the family business.
As the first female CEO of NSW Farmers, Annabel Johnson said it's been a long road to the top - but a newborn baby didn't stop her from throwing her hat in the ring.
Agricultural scientist Professor Deirdre Lemerle, Wagga Wagga, NSW, has taken her knowledge of weed management to Laos and Cambodia in an effort to slash weeds and slow herbicide resistance.
The stories of women in small business across South Australia's Riverland region are being recognised on a new podcast thanks to former radio host Kerrie Lush.
With a love for sheep and cattle, accredited stockwomen Mandy Matthews, Brookton, and Tiff Davey, Wongan Hills, have joined the calls hitting back against criticism of Western Australia's live export industry.
Morgan McLean, Mount Gambier, SA, is a rising star on the barrel racing scene, balancing early starts in forestry with evenings practising with horse Slick.
She might not have been raised in the bush, but Samantha Wan, Blacktown, NSW, has broken into the wool industry from a humble beginning in an agriculture class in western Sydney.
