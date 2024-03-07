Farm Online
'Tilted playing field' for farmers against supermarkets

By Andrew Brown and Dominic Giannini
March 7 2024 - 5:00pm
The major supermarket chains are under pressure over prices as cost-of-living pressures increase. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Primary producers are faced with a "tilted playing field" when dealing with supermarket giants, with an inquiry hearing farmers are being forced to accept low purchasing prices for fruit and vegetables.

