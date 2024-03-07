Vietnam deal revamp to deliver more workers to Australian agriculture

Australia-Vietnam relations have taken a big step forward with the announcement today of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which will feature advantages for agriculture.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the Prime Minister of Vietnam, His Excellency Mr Pham Minh Chnh made the announcement jointly saying the relationship is underpinned by strategic trust, mutual respect and shared ambition.
To grow trade and investment links between Australia and Vietnam, the prime ministers welcomed new cooperation in agriculture that will encourage trade in new commodities. They welcomed arrangements that will enable 1,000 Vietnamese workers to work in the agricultural sector to fill labour gaps in rural and regional Australia and a new agreement between agencies responsible for trade and investment promotion.
Last year, Australia and Vietnam celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relations.
The updated partnership will support expanded cooperation on climate, environment and energy, and digital transformation and innovation, building on established collaboration across defence and security, economic engagement and education.
A new Peacekeeping Partnership Arrangement will solidify Australia's support to Vietnam's peacekeeping efforts, including the UN Mission in South Sudan. This agreement is an example of how Indo-Pacific partners can work together to support global peace and security.
Leaders also agreed to elevate the Australia-Vietnam Security Dialogue to the Ministerial level to advance cooperation on law enforcement issues.
A renewed framework for cooperation between Australian and Vietnamese education institutions will strengthen the ability to work together on early childhood, primary, secondary and tertiary education, to deliver the workforce that we require to seize the opportunities of the future.
Leaders also welcomed new agreements between maritime and science agencies to support Vietnam's management of its maritime resources, including through adaption to climate change.
To formalise our growing partnership, leaders also agreed to new ministerial dialogues on priority areas. An annual ministerial dialogue on energy and minerals will drive cooperation in our energy and resources sectors, including critical minerals supply chains.
"Australia and Vietnam share an ambitious agenda across climate change and sustainability, digital transformation and innovation, defence and security, economics and trade, and education," Mr Albanese said.
"This new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership reflects our cooperation, our strategic trust and shared ambition for our region.
"There is enormous potential to be realised through closer ties between Australia and Vietnam."
