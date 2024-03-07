Farm Online
Vietnam deal revamp to deliver more workers to Australian agriculture

Updated March 7 2024 - 4:02pm, first published 4:01pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined with his Vietnamese counterpart today to announce a strengthening of the partnership between the two countries.
Australia-Vietnam relations have taken a big step forward with the announcement today of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which will feature advantages for agriculture.

