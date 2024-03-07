Farm Online
'Heartbroken': Former Ag Minister's son dies in ADF parachute accident

Madeline Link
Madeline Link
Updated March 7 2024 - 5:55pm, first published 5:41pm
Former Federal Minister for Agriculture Joel Fitzgibbon says his family is "devastated and heartbroken" after his son died from injuries suffered during an Australian Defence Force parachute training exercise.

