Nitschke family puts south-east SA farm on the market after 146 years

You know a family has been farming in the same district for many years when the local council names a road after them.
Held by the Nitschke family since 1878 (146 years), their Goolpenna grazing property is now located on the Nitschke Road at Tantanoola, between Millicent and Mount Gambier in the south-east.
Agents say it was a "once in a lifetime opportunity" for buyers to get their hands on the 285 hectare (704 acre) property after such long ownership.
Offered through RAL Real Estate, the high rainfall opportunity is being offered through expressions of interest closing on April 12 - unless sold prior.
Agent Brenton Leggett said the property, with an average annual rainfall of around 750mm, is ideally suited to grazing pursuits.
The Nitschke family has consistently run 220 cows and calves or 2200 wethers across the property when they were running sheep.
Today they are just grazing cattle.
Goolpenna has clay soils over a limestone base fenced into 12 main paddocks with central laneways.
Stock water is supplied via windmills and bore at the implement shed.
The property's water holding licence of 167,300 kilolitres (Management of Mayurra) is included in the sale.
Improvements include a two-stand shearing shed and set of timber cattle yards with loading ramp.
There is a workshop area with 6.3Kw of solar panels.
The property has a three-bedroom brick family home and a second three-bedroom home "that requires some renovations".
Agents suggested as property has six titles and could be sold in separate parcels.
"The owners will look at all options," Mr Leggett said.
"These size properties rarely come up in this tightly held area."
In relation to the high rainfall, Mr Leggett said the district "was considered one of the most reliable areas in Australia".
Millicent is 15km away and Mount Gambier about 40km.
For more information contact Mr Leggett from SAL Real Estate on 0438 344042.
