VFF says consultation, not renewables the problem with VNI project

The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) continues to lobby for an end to the controversial Victoria New South Wales Interconnector (VNI) West transmission project, which will link renewable energy projects in western Victoria with high voltage electricity grids in NSW and metropolitan Victoria.
A motion was passed at last week's Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) grains group conference to oppose the proposed transmission line path.
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), together with its subsidiary Transmission Company Victoria (TCV), responsible for administering the VNI West project, has come under fire for its handling of the proposed path for transmission lines, with farmers saying there has been no genuine consultation.
Relationships were strained further this week when the organisations bailed on a proposed meeting with stakeholders brokered by local MP Anne Webster after Dr Webster publicised the details of the meeting, with AEMO saying it did not want to participate in an open public meeting.
VFF members from the St Arnaud district, one of the most impacted by the proposed path of the high voltage transmission lines, moved the motion.
St Arnaud farmer Barry Batters said it was important to note the motion was against the way the VNI project was being run and the path of the transmission lines, not renewable energy.
"We need to be clear, we are definitely not against renewable energy, but what we are against is a poorly thought out plan where there is little meaningful consultation with those that are going to be impacted," Mr Batters said.
"We feel like AEMO and TCV have come up with set ideas and are unwilling to change even when the flaws are pointed out."
"They have their roadmap and as far as they are concerned that is the end of it."
He said farmers were especially angry with the routes of the lines going over prime farming land.
"We keep getting told we can farm around the lines and that may be so to an extent but with our large farming systems and equipment there will be land we have to leave out."
"By working with farmers it would be possible to at least come up with a better plan for where the lines could go with the least amount of disruption to our farm businesses while still allowing them to achieve their aims."
Mr Batters said in the St Arnaud example there had been a lot of questions that remained unanswered.
"We're asking about compensation, they tell us it is all sorted out but then they can't tell us how much it is going to be, which is a huge concern."
Members at the meeting also expressed dissatisfaction that the benefits of cheap renewable energy were being exported outside the region.
"We hear all about the benefits of reliable, cheap renewable energy but we're not going to get any of it, we'll just have to put up with the disruptions caused by the transmission lines, wouldn't it be fairer if we also had a chance to access the electricity created to allow us to look at more energy intensive projects?" Mr Batters questioned.
The motion passed unanimously, with members afterwards vowing to keep the pressure on AEMO and TCV regarding proposed routes for the transmission lines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.