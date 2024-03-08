Field days fun in the sun at Wimmera

Organisers of the Wimmera Machinery Field Days have hailed this year's event a success after solid crowds flocked through the gates at the Wimmera Events Centre at Longerenong, near Horsham.
Patrons were treated to a diverse range of exhibitors at the event.
While traditional big-ticket machinery stands were popular there were also good crowds looking to learn about ag-tech in the Alan Heard Pavilion or service providers in the Moore Exhibition Centre.
With warm weather over the three days, food and drink vendors reported brisk sales, while an ever expanding range of children's activities including a gaming room, laser tag, model train rides and a petting zoo.
Hot talking points among the agricultural community included the difficulty of planning for autumn sowing with a dry late summer and early autumn following a particularly wet summer.
Farmers are wishing to plant early to reduce the threat of wet paddocks if autumn rain joins up with subsoil moisture.
The coexistence of agriculture, mining and renewable energy was also a matter for lively debate, with high profile miners and renewables businesses busy on their stands.
