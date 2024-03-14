Farm Online
Double the stock and built-in drought resistance: How Woodburn nailed regen ag

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
March 14 2024 - 12:00pm
Woodburn's overseer Luke Goodridge and managers Grant and Tanya Wickham in one of the New England beef property's breeder paddocks. Picture Shan Goodwin.
Woodburn's overseer Luke Goodridge and managers Grant and Tanya Wickham in one of the New England beef property's breeder paddocks. Picture Shan Goodwin.

If ever there was a beef breeding enterprise that has put into practice perfectly the now well-known regenerative agriculture formulae of resting paddocks to allow for pastures to regrow properly before cattle are back on them, it's Wilmot Cattle Company's Woodburn.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

