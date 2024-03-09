Farm Online
Get irrigation orders in case there is increased autumn demand, says GMW

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
March 9 2024 - 11:00am
Goulburn Murray Water Water Delivery Services manager Warren Blyth says there's commonly a peak in irrigation demand in autumn.
Goulburn Murray Water is asking irrigators to get in early with autumn water orders, as it's anticipating increased demand.

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

