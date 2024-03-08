Ag ministers to design animal welfare strategy to meet "community and international expectations"

The nation's agriculture ministers have agreed to jointly lead the renewal of the Australian Animal Welfare Strategy to provide a future plan for animal welfare in Australia that addresses "community and international expectations."
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the strategy would help Australia "gain greater market access and maintain current trade wins" by showcasing and "maturing" Australia's national approach to animal welfare.
The objective, agreed at the first agriculture ministers' meeting since last October, is to create a new national framework that is more "responsive and adaptive to modern challenges, opportunities and science."
While the regulation of animal welfare in Australia is largely a state and territory government responsibility, Mr Watt said "we know that a strong animal welfare system relies on collaboration across the board."
Meanwhile, $5 million has already been allocated in the 2023 Budget to the development of a renewed AAWS by 2027.
A formal public consultation into the renewal of the AAWS has also been opened, to be released in six chapters each dedicated to a specific animal group.
The ministers' meeting also committed to developing a National Statement on Animal Welfare that will be embedded in the AAWS and is due to be released later this year.
The statement will acknowledge work already underway in promoting strong animal welfare across a range of animal species "while cementing a commitment to working towards a vision for sustainable improvements"
Mr Watt said animals were important for Australia socially, culturally, and economically.
"They are our companions, providers of assistance, contributors to health and ecological well-being, and suppliers of essential food and fibre resources," he said.
"I encourage stakeholders and the public to get involved and provide their feedback on what the development of the renewed AAWS will look like."
The news comes as the federal government is still to decide when the axe hanging over the nation's live sheep by sea export industry will fall almost five months after receiving an independent report advising on the timing of the transition.
