Farm Online
Home/News

Ag ministers to design animal welfare strategy to meet "community and international expectations"

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated March 8 2024 - 6:20pm, first published 6:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The nation's agriculture ministers will jointly lead the renewal of the Australian Animal Welfare Strategy. Picture supplied.
The nation's agriculture ministers will jointly lead the renewal of the Australian Animal Welfare Strategy. Picture supplied.

The nation's agriculture ministers have agreed to jointly lead the renewal of the Australian Animal Welfare Strategy to provide a future plan for animal welfare in Australia that addresses "community and international expectations."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Reporter

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.