Farm Online
Home/News

Well developed south west property heads to auction | Video

March 11 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Steve Booth's well developed 10,572 hectare (26,123 acre) South West Queensland property Delmar is on the market to be auctioned by Ray White Rural on April 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.