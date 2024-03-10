Two new malt varieties accredited

Australian farmers will have access to two new malt barley varieties after they successfully passed the malt accreditation process.
Grains Australia, which runs the accreditation process, said two barley varieties, Commodus CL and Minotaur were now registered as malt varieties.
Commodus, an InterGrain variety, is an imidazolinone (imi) tolerant line best suited to low rainfall zones, such as the Mallee regions of South Australia and Victoria and the eastern wheatbelt in Western Australia.
Quality wise it is a medium fermentability malt.
Minotaur is an Australian Grain Technologies (AGT) variety.
It is a high fermentability variety and is best suited to medium to high rainfall regions.
Grains Australia said from here the success and uptake of each variety would come down to the market.
It said the accreditation program is recognised as the required standard for the determination of all new Australian malting barley varieties but customers would make their own purchasing decisions.
Megan Sheehy, general manager of classification for Grains Australia congratulated the two companies for the accreditation.
"We congratulate InterGrain and AGT and their teams which have worked to bring these new varieties to the marketplace," she said.
