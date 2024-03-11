Lots of mixed farming land on offer in Victoria's Miga Lake district

More than 2000 acres of mixed farming country is being offered for sale by auction across two lots in the Miga Lake area between Horsham and Edenhope.
Both properties have a mixture of soil types and average annual rainfall is around 528mm.
Travelling by main roads like the Wimmera Highway and the Nhill-Harrow Road, the pair are around 20km from each other.
Together the two blocks take in 856 hectares (2116 acres) of cropping and grazing country.
Mark Clyne at Harcourts Horsham said the land offer was a "great opportunity to secure farming land in the renowned Miga Lake area".
The auction is being held at 1pm on Thursday, March 21 at the Miga Lake CFA shed in Nhill-Harrow Road, Wombelano.
The first lot to be offered adjoins Polapara Lake and the Konnepra State Forest.
Lot One is known as the home block Polpara on 379ha (937 acres) across six titles and is located on R Ridlers Road, Wombelano, about 25km north of Harrow in the west.
Agents suggest the adjacent lake "provides a host of recreational activities".
Farm improvements include two solar equipped bores, tanks and troughs plus catchment dam.
The property also hosts a three-stand shearing, sheep yards, workshop and machinery shed.
It also has a three-bedroom home.
Lot Two is Caffyns at Charam (478ha, 1178 acres) across four titles on W. Ridlers Road.
Agents say about 700 acres has been regularly cropped and three years of crop history is available by request.
Improvements include a solar equipped bore and 12 catchment dams..
The original house site is still available and power is connected to the block.
Agents say both farms have been run conservatively to offer plenty of upside potential.
"Whether you are looking for a farm to develop or a property to invest, utilise and lease out these ones offer multiple opportunities," agents said.
No suggested price range has been offered for the sale of either block with the public auction on March 21.
For more information of both lots contact Mark Clyne at Harcourts on 0417 568200.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.