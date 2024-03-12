Outstanding grazing property with quality irrigation on the market

Beaumont is an outstanding 1197ha (2957 acre) Northern Tablelands grazing property with quality irrigation that will be auctioned online on April 12.
Located 7km east of Ashford, 52km north of Inverell and 176km from Armidale, the Bellinger family's freehold property ranges from alluvial flats along the Severn River to soft trap soils and some steeper areas.
Some 80ha is currently farmed and there is about 325ha is able to be direct drilled.
The well fenced property in 14 freehold lots is divided into 18 paddocks with mainly hinged joint.
The country has been selectively cleared with only shelter areas remaining.
Water is a feature. There is a 10km double frontage to the Severn River, 15 dams, and troughs.
The property has three water licences totalling 150 megalitres and a four span T&L centre pivot irrigator able to cover about 32ha.
Irrigated forage crops have been used to fatten both cattle and sheep.
Lucerne has been successfully grown in the past.
The irrigated is also described as being suitable for cash and other small crops.
The average annual rainfall is 750mm (30 inches).
The 150 head capacity steel cattle yards are strategically situated near the irrigation and have all weather access roads.
Beaumont also features two outstanding homesteads.
The three bedroom, two bathroom Beaumont Homestead (circa 1920) has extensive living and entertaining areas and a modern country kitchen and is set in established lawns and gardens.
The second six bedroom, three bathroom homestead is also set in expansive lawns with mature trees and has a recently refurbished tennis court.
Other improvements include the renovated four stand shearing shed and attached new sheep handling facilities, three machinery/hay sheds, and numerous other vehicle sheds and outbuildings.
Beaumont will be auctioned online by Nutrien Harcourts GDL on April 12.
Contact David Benham, 0456 599 070, Rick Benham, 0457 856 897, or Andrew McCallum, 0427 581 889, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
