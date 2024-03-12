Farm Online
Home/News

Outstanding grazing property with quality irrigation on the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 12 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Beaumont is an outstanding 1197 hectare grazing property with quality irrigation that will be auctioned on April 12. Picture supplied
Beaumont is an outstanding 1197 hectare grazing property with quality irrigation that will be auctioned on April 12. Picture supplied

Beaumont is an outstanding 1197ha (2957 acre) Northern Tablelands grazing property with quality irrigation that will be auctioned online on April 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.