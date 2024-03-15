Climate indicators point to a weakening El Nino

However, global oceans have warmed significantly in recent years and have been the warmest on record globally between April 2023 and January 2024. (On March 8 the ocean temp off Sydney was 26.7 degrees - the highest ever recorded.) These changes may impact future predictions of ENSO events in ways that are unclear at this stage. In addition, ENSO predictions made in autumn tend to have lower accuracy than predictions made at other times of the year. This means that current forecasts of what could happen beyond May should be taken with a little caution.