Climate indicators point to a weakening El Nino

By Don White, Weatherwatch
March 15 2024 - 12:00pm
At this stage, the Pacific Ocean El Nino event is continuing, although a steady weakening trend is evident in the sea surface temperatures and sub surface temperature patterns. Most international and local climate models indicate SSTs in the central tropical Pacific are expected to continue to decrease and therefore return to a neutral situation during the autumn months.

