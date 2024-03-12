Swaylands presents as 5000 acres of very handy Blackall country

Swaylands is a very handy 2039 hectare (5038 acre) freehold property located 10km from Blackall on the Ravensbourne Road.
The property consists of semi-open country with a good coverage of buffel, Mitchell and a variety of other grasses as well as herbages in season.
Timbers including gidyea, bauhinia, leopardwood, whitewood and dead finish.
There are eight main paddocks with some smaller holding paddocks located near the cattle yards.
Fencing comprises of two barbed and two plain wires on steel posts and some four barbs on steel posts.
The steel and cable construction cattle yards have a four way draft, crush, loading ramp and bore water connected.
Water to the tanks and troughs on Swaylands is supplied under a share bore agreement with the neighbouring property Elsinore.
Marketing agent Bruce Douglas said Swaylands would make an ideal additional area for local graziers looking to expand in the Blackall district conveniently located 13km from the Blackall Saleyards.
"Also, with its prime location to the saleyards it would be ideally suited as a spelling depot for cattle," he said.
Swaylands will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on April 19.
Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, or Andrew Turner, 0427 584 166, Ray White Rural.
