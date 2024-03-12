Farm Online
Home/News

Outstanding North Queensland grazing and hay making opportunity

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 13 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Productive North Queensland grazing and hay making properties Keshvale and Billabong are on the market. Picture supplied
Productive North Queensland grazing and hay making properties Keshvale and Billabong are on the market. Picture supplied

Productive North Queensland grazing and hay making properties Keshvale and Billabong are on the market, being sold through an expressions of interest process by Charter Towers based agency Slaney & Co.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.