Saputo Dairy Australia helps prepare nutritious meals for those doing it tough

Saputo Dairy Australia (SDA) has kicked off a community-based initiative to help prepare meals for vulnerable people during March and April.
The Big Cook Up will involve the giant dairy processor's employees across multiple locations.
About 150 employees are expected to volunteer their time to prepare an estimated 4000 healthy, nutritious meals for community members who are doing it tough.
SDA's human resources director Terri Bryant-Harrell said the company was proud to join community partners Eat Up Australia, Loaves and Fishes Tasmania and OzHarvest to support local people at risk of food insecurity.
"At Saputo Dairy Australia, we believe giving back tastes good and this event pays homage to our core company values," she said.
"The Big Cook Up forms part of the community pillar of our Saputo Promise, which is our ongoing commitment to give back to the communities where we operate."
Melbourne-based employees kicked off the 2024 Big Cook Up series on March 6, volunteering at OzHarvest to learn zero-waste cooking skills while transforming rescued ingredients into nutritious meals for vulnerable communities.
Employees at Saputo's Cobram, Vic, and Allansford, Vic, sites are partnering with Eat Up Australia to prepare sandwiches with SDA's cheese products so students can access a free, nutritious lunch.
SDA's Burnie and Smithton employees in Tasmania will make meals at Loaves and Fishes to distribute to those in need in the north-west Tasmanian community.
