Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Saputo Dairy Australia helps prepare nutritious meals for those doing it tough

March 11 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saputo Dairy Australia team members with meals cooked for communities in need at OzHarvest in Melbourne on March 6. Picture supplied
Saputo Dairy Australia team members with meals cooked for communities in need at OzHarvest in Melbourne on March 6. Picture supplied

Saputo Dairy Australia (SDA) has kicked off a community-based initiative to help prepare meals for vulnerable people during March and April.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.