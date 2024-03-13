Farm Online
Home/News

Highly productive Goulburn grazing operation on market | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 13 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Girrakool and North Pomeroy is a major, highly productive agricultural operation located about 20 minutes west of Goulburn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.