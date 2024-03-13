Highly productive Goulburn grazing operation on market | Video

Girrakool and North Pomeroy is a major, highly productive agricultural operation located about 20 minutes west of Goulburn.
Offered by Rob Rich after 22 years of ownership, the 2393 hectare (5913 acre) aggregation was originally two stand-alone farms.
Girrakool and North Pomeroy are now one substantial stand-alone operation with about 22km of internal laneways and 52 cattle grids connecting all of the paddocks.
Fertiliser and pasture improvement has been a management focus that is well documented in comprehensive soil tests and the quality of the phalaris, cocksfoot and clover pastures across the aggregation.
Girrakool and North Pomeroy are being presented as a "turn key" operation backed by a now completed major capital expenditure program.
In developing the properties, there has been a substantial investment in the building and construction of bridges, kilometres of new fencing including laneways, and formed gravel roads.
There are also steel sheep and cattle yards and three recently renovated residences.
Professional ongoing management is available from Mitch and Meg O'Brien, who live on the property.
Mr O'Brien said the operation had previously run about 1300-1400 cows and selling the calves at about 12-16 months, weighing 450-500kg.
He said cow numbers could be significantly increased to 1800-2000 head, selling the calves as weaners.
However, Mr O'Brien said 1000 cows and calves and about 6000 Merino ewes may also be a suitable livestock balance.
As a straight sheep breeding operation, the aggregation is estimated to run about 13,000-15,000 Merino ewes and lambs.
Livestock numbers have been in a rebuilding phase and the paddocks are presented with an excellent body of pasture.
The operation features a 10km double frontage to Wollondilly River and a 4km double frontage to the permanent Kialla Creek, together with 54 good sized dams, two bores and 14 troughs.
The average annual rainfall is an impressive 800mm (32 inches).
Structural improvements include a well maintained and presented manager's residence, two cottages, two sets steel cattle and sheep yards, two shearing sheds, two hay sheds, and machinery sheds.
The land and improvements is being presented with a price guide of $28-$30 million.
Girrakool and North Pomeroy will be auctioned by Webster Nolan Real Estate on April 23.
The purchaser will also have the opportunity to buy the livestock, plant and equipment.
Contact David Nolan, 0447 278 236, Webster Nolan Real Estate.
