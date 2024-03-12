Machinery matters - the latest industry news

Sales of 200 horsepower (150 kilowatt)-plus tractors were up in February, by a huge 130 per cent on the same month last year, bringing the year-to-date figure to a level 140pc ahead on a year-to-date basis.
This is according to the latest Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia (TMA) report.
The report shows there were about 800 tractors sold across the nation in February, which was 18[c less than the same month last year.
This continues the trend of recent months as activity returns to more normal levels after the hectic years of 2021/22.
The ongoing boost in sales for large horsepower tractors has pushed the retail turnover to a level which is now 50pc ahead of the same time last year.
But the small under 40hp (30kw) category was down by 40pc for the month, to be 38pc behind year-to-date (YTD) and the 40 to 100hp (30-75kw) range was also down 31pc and is now behind 31pc YTD.
The 100 to 200hp (75-150 kw) category was down 29pc, to be 23pc off for the year.
On a state-by-state basis, Western Australia lead the charge and reported another lift in February of 3pc, to be 12pc up on the same time last year.
Queensland was down 10pc against the same month last year, to be 12pc behind YTD, NSW was down 19pc and is now 25pc behind for the year.
Victoria was off 31pc, to be 22pc below last year. South Australia was down 32pc, down 16pc YTD, Tasmania was off 16pc for the month with sales in the NT finishing 10pc down.
Baler sales finished in line with the same month last year and are now 20pc up YTD while sales of out-front mowers were again up, by about 54pc in the month.
.........
New Holland has showcased the first of its improved T9 SmartTrax with PLM Intelligence tractors that will be arriving on Australian shores at the end of this year.
Sales staff from New Holland dealerships from across the country gathered in the Macedon Ranges in Central Victoria for a preview of the new machines' key features.
New Holland's product manager for combine and high horsepower tractors Marc Smith said the T9 SmartTrax with PLM Intelligence would be offered in five models for the first-time giving farmers a wider offering for a range of applications.
"Australia has a large farming footprint with many different applications that farmers face," he said.
"The enhanced T9 SmartTrax models (T9.520, T9.580, T9.615, T9.655 and T9.700) will offer 475 to 645 rated horsepower options, so there is now more choice for farmers who need a lower horsepower machine for the applications they are running.
"The SmartTrax system offers a lot more traction with less slippage particularly in lighter soil conditions, where wheeled tractors tend to struggle."
Mr Smith said improved speed and maneuverability were two of the biggest benefits farmers and operators would notice with the SmartTrax system.
"The new models will deliver an increase in top vehicle speed comparable to the wheeled models, now up to 40 kilometres per hour, for quicker and more efficient field-to-field transportation," he said.
"Australian farms can be spread out across kilometres, so any time that can be saved keeping the operation moving more efficiently between paddocks that aren't necessarily linked together is a bonus.
"The T9 SmartTrax will also have multiple track belt options available with two width choices - 30-inch (76.2cm) and 36-inch (91.44cm) - again providing diversity depending on the applications farmers are running.
"The improved T9 SmartTrax tractors will also offer a 47 per cent increase in fuel capacity due to the inclusion of twin rear saddle tanks, with the design of the SmartTrax system having a lower profile on the tractor.
"Fuel capacity is now at 1700L, which means extended run time and reduced refuelling stops that align with what we offer in our wheeled machines."
Swinging cab entry steps are another innovative feature incorporated into the design of the T9 SmartTrax tractors.
The steps automatically pivot as the tractor is articulated, keeping the ladder from extending beyond the tracks and allowing for safer and easier entry and exit from the cab.
The track system also streamlines maintenance and optimises belt tension by eliminating manual adjustments with its automatic track tensioning system - this update over the previous design can contribute to lengthening the lifespan of the track belt.
"Productivity is central to the T9 SmartTrax; we're cutting down on non-productive tractor time, like field-to-field movement and breaks to refuel, to maximise operator efficiency in the field and minimise time spent on the job," Mr Smith said.
The T9 SmartTrax with PLM Intelligence will be available for model year 2025 with order placements beginning March at local New Holland dealerships.
.........
Recent analysis commissioned by the Motor Trades Association of Australia (MTAA) has uncovered extensive and acute skills shortages plaguing the automotive sector nationwide.
"The industry has a growing skills shortage problem, particularly for the emerging EV technician occupation. Industry needs urgent Government assistance to bridge the gap, especially as the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard will accelerate the transition," MTAA's Dr Imogen Reid said.
"Training and upskilling are key to ensuring a successful transition to low emissions vehicles."
The report, compiled by Deloitte Access Economics on behalf of MTAA, paints a stark picture of the industry's struggle, with more than 2000 vacancies advertised in 2023, of which less than 800 were filled. The average industry fill rate stands at 39 per cent, significantly below the 67pc threshold set by Jobs and Skills Australia to designate an occupation as in shortage.
Shortages are pervasive across all states and territories, with regional areas bearing the brunt of the crisis compared to metropolitan regions.
Occupations such as motorcycle/diesel mechanics, panel beaters, and vehicle body builders are experiencing alarmingly low fill rates ranging between 24pc and 27pc, further exacerbating the industry's woes.
Despite being deemed not in shortage by Jobs and Skills Australia, occupations such as tow truck drivers, tyre fitters, sales representatives (motor vehicle parts and accessories), and motor vehicle parts interpreters/automotive parts salespersons are grappling with fill rates below the critical threshold.
The fill rate for the burgeoning occupation of electric vehicle technicians stands at41pc, highlighting a pressing need for skilled professionals to service zero or low emission vehicles. This underscores the evolving nature of the industry and the necessity for specialised training and support.
The report identifies several key factors contributing to the crisis, including a lack of skilled/qualified workers, issues with the industry training pipeline, visa challenges, remuneration concerns, and stiff competition from other sectors.
MTAA urged the government to prioritise addressing these pressing issues and calls for a concerted effort to support technician and trade professions in Australia.
.........
On-Trac Ag is introducing the Case IH brand to its machinery stable.
The New Holland dealer, which has NSW dealerships in Orange, Mudgee and Bathurst, is taking on the Case IH franchise in each of its three locations and director Peter Russell said this is an exciting new chapter for the business.
"We're really looking forward to welcoming Case IH to our dealerships. For quite some time there has not been a local Case IH dealer in these areas, so we're thrilled to be able to support the brand," Mr Russell said.
On-Trac Ag was started in 2006 when Warwick Westcott and Ben Brown bought an existing New Holland dealership network, with Mr Russell coming on board as a co-director in 2011. For Mr Russell it was a significant move, having previously worked for the business that preceded On-Trac Ag, beginning his career there in 1979. Late February marked 45 years for Mr Russell in the ag machinery industry.
Case IH Australia/New Zealand general manager Aaron Bett, congratulated On-Trac Ag on taking on the Case IH franchise across its three dealerships.
"On-Trac Ag is the perfect fit for Case IH in the Orange, Mudgee and Bathurst regions and we're pleased to be able to offer our customers a Case IH dealer where they can have their machinery purchase and after-sales needs met," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.