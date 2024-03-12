Farm Online
Machinery matters - the latest industry news

Paula Thompson
March 12 2024 - 5:30pm
Large tractors continue to dominate Australian sales. Picture file
Large tractor sales continue to dominate - TMA

Sales of 200 horsepower (150 kilowatt)-plus tractors were up in February, by a huge 130 per cent on the same month last year, bringing the year-to-date figure to a level 140pc ahead on a year-to-date basis.

