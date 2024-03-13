Farm Online
New organisation puts Women in Wool in spotlight

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
March 13 2024 - 4:00pm
Elders' Sam Wan, Vitale Barberis Canonico's Stephanie Boyce, Marnie Briggs from AWH and Victoria Fish from AWTA at a previous Women in Wool event.
A new group will promote and celebrate the achievements of women across all roles in the wool industry.

