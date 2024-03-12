Coalition goes nuclear: Tell us what you think about the big issue

The Coalition's work-in-progress energy policy charged up on Tuesday with Liberal leader Peter Dutton promising to reveal six sites for nuclear power plants before the budget in May.
The issue is shaping as a key political battleground with both parties fine-tuning policies to secure a "social licence" from voters at the next federal election.
In the red corner, Labor has ruled out nuclear power due to its expense and slow rollout time and will push on with renewable projects to transition the nation away from coal and gas energy sources.
In the blue corner the coalition is pushing its nuclear option as a "credible path" to net-zero targets in arguing that it produces "zero emissions" and "cleaner, affordable power and reliable power."
In a business summit speech, Mr Dutton said the six reactors would likely be built on brownfield land on or near decommissioned or retiring coal-fired power plants using the existing grid.
In music to the ears of a farming lobby concerned that renewables will wipe out large tracts of arable land, he also said "we want the highest yield of energy using the smallest amount of land."
However, Mr Dutton did not elaborate on timeframes, cost, the intended energy mix or how local opposition might be handled.
He added that while he was not against renewable infrastructure he was against Labor's chosen path.
"Going from coal to 100 per cent renewable is just not realistic. No other country is doing that," he said.
"If the power is intermittent, as it is with wind and solar, then the business can't operate."
Mr Dutton also challenged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to a debate on the "important national interest" issue "wherever he wants, at any time" where the "scientific facts" could be put on the table.
However, the government are showering negative energy on the Coalition's alternative plan.
Energy Minister Chris Bowen has previously claimed that the Coalition was not pushing nuclear as a genuine alternative to renewable technology.
"It's being used as a distraction and a delaying tactic," he said.
"Nuclear and coal combined... account for only 16 per cent of new global power investment. In 2005, electricity companies in the US pledged to build more than 30 reactors.
"Only four ever commenced construction. Two were abandoned due to massive cost and time delays."
Mr Dutton also suggested the Coalition would be "incentivising" communities to adopt nuclear power.
The Coalition however is also attracting criticism from the likes of former Energy Security Board chief Kerry Schott who said that nuclear "really does not makes sense for Australia."
