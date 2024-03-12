Farm Online
Coalition goes nuclear: Tell us what you think about the big issue

By Jason Gregory
Updated March 12 2024 - 4:18pm, first published 3:23pm
The Coalition are intent on putting a nuclear option to voters at the next federal election. Picture via Shutterstock.
The Coalition's work-in-progress energy policy charged up on Tuesday with Liberal leader Peter Dutton promising to reveal six sites for nuclear power plants before the budget in May.

