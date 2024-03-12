Farm Online
Golden Triangle grain machine makes $13.7 million at auction

By Mark Phelps
March 12 2024 - 2:00pm
Golden Triangle grain machine Belara has made $13.7 million at a strongly contested auction. Picture supplied
The fully developed 1506 hectare (3721 acre) Golden Triangle grain machine Belara has sold at an auction in Goondiwindi for $13.7 million.

