Grains lead agtech adoption

By Paula Thompson
March 13 2024 - 11:30am
The adoption of agtech in Australia is being led by the grain sector.
Research by ACM Agri has uncovered what farmers believe are the biggest benefits and hurdles in agtech adoption.

