Analysis

Beef exports soar

By Ken Wilcock
March 14 2024 - 12:00pm
FOLLOWING on from January's hot start, slaughterings and beef exports stepped up even further in February to a level often associated with drought liquidation turnoff years. But contrary to the commentary in the United States Department of Agriculture's recent World Markets and Trade Report, Australia is not currently in a herd liquidation phase.

