Beef exports soar

Brazil's dominance of the 'Other Countries' tariff-rate quota of 65,005t has seen that quota filled and out-of-quota shipments to the US now attracting duty of 26.4pc. Whether Brazil will continue as a volume supplier to the US market for the remainder of this year would seem to hinge on the strength of demand for its product from China and the extent of any further upside in price that would help to offset the US out-of-quota duty.