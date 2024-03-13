Farm Online
Cyber threats loom over ag

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
March 13 2024 - 3:30pm
CISO Online director Iman Tahami outside the NSW Cyber Business Exchange stand at AgSmart Connect. Picture by Paula Thompson
With farmers using more digitally connected devices that ever before, a warning has been issued that it is a matter of when and not if a cyber attack occurs.

