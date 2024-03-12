Chickpea opportunities in India may open up

Australian chickpea producers may have better than anticipated export prospects throughout the critical Indian subcontinent region following a smaller than anticipated Indian crop.
Grains Australia pulse council members were in India last month as past of the Global Pulse Confederation (GPC) and reported several factors likely to give optimism to Australian chickpea producers, in spite of ongoing trade restrictions with India itself.
Pulse council chair Peter Wilson said chickpeas were India's largest pulse crop.
This year, the Indian harvest, which is just commencing, is expected to produce around 10-11 million tonnes, which will be the smallest crop for some years and around 10-15 per cent down year on year.
Mr Wilson said the smaller crop was forcing a shuffle of demand across the pulse complex in India.
"India is already importing large quantities of red lentils and yellow peas to meet protein demand," he said.
"The issue is what happens later this year as India consumes pulse supplies from its current harvest and is looking for more," Mr Wilson said.
"India would normally export chickpeas to Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates, but higher domestic pricing is now working to hold supplies within India and minimise any exports."
He said this in turn presented Australian producers with good opportunities, not necessarily into India but into those nations that India normally supplies.
"Australia's largest chickpea markets are already Pakistan and Bangladesh, with the UAE third."
"Clearly there will be scope for us to supply more into Bangladesh and the UAE, with additional demand also likely from Pakistan, so these opportunities for Australian chickpeas look positive."
It is welcome good news for the chickpea industry that has endured tough seasonal conditions through its northern NSW and southern Queensland heartland, along with the impact of Indian tariffs in recent years.
Mr Wilson said there was also growing chatter India may be set to take Australian chickpeas in its own right for virtually the first time since 2018 when 66 per cent tariffs were introduced in a bid to bolster Indian domestic production.
"People were speculating at the conference on whether India might seek Australian chickpeas and it is something we are keen to work with India on," Mr Wilson said.
"Our message is that Australian growers are ready to increase production if demand improves - we see this as an opportunity for Australia to help secure improved protein supplies for India, enhancing our industry's partnership with India's people."
Meanwhile, demand for Australian lentils in India continues to remain strong.
Australia has produced a series of consecutive record lentil producing seasons fuelled in no small part by strong demand from Indian for the crop.
Meanwhile, an ANZ report issued this week touched on the opportunities in India.
"As India modernises, while rapidly expanding its global influence, 2024 is likely to see many food and beverage businesses rapidly educating themselves on the country, including spending time on the ground to experience it first-hand, the report said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.