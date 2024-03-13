Farm Online
Prime cotton, cereal and grazing operation hits the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 14 2024 - 10:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate

Bowen Park is a prime 3250 hectare (8031 acre) cotton, cereal and grazing operation in NSW's Macquarie Valley.

