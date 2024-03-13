Prime cotton, cereal and grazing operation hits the market

Bowen Park is a prime 3250 hectare (8031 acre) cotton, cereal and grazing operation in NSW's Macquarie Valley.
Located at Gin Gin on the banks of the Macquarie River, at least 95 per cent of the property is described as being able to be farmed.
Bowen Park is being offered by the Miller family and is expected to make more than $40 million.
The property features 457ha (1129 acres) of flood irrigation and 972ha (2402 acres) of dry land cropping.
The balance is grazing country estimated to conservatively carry up to 330 breeding cows or 6000 sheep.
A further 1505ha (3719 acres) is said to be also able to be farmed.
Bowen Park features a 3.4km frontage to the Macquarie River.
Irrigation water includes 3888 megalitres of general security Macquarie River entitlements, 296ML of supplementary water, and 86ML of flood plain harvesting entitlements.
Bowen Park has a 703ML on-farm water storage facility as well as eight equipped bores and 14 major dams.
Working improvements include 470 tonnes of on-farm grain storage, machinery sheds, hay sheds, a large set of steel cattle yards, and a five stand shearing shed.
The Bowen Park four bedroom brick homestead is set in established gardens with a swimming pool.
There is also the original renovated three bedroom homestead and a newer three bedroom home.
The property is also well located to gins, grain handling facilities and is 75km from the major regional centre Dubbo.
Bowen Park will be auctioned online by Meares & Associates on May 1 and 2.
Contact Chris Meares, 0414 770 703, or Sam Meares, 0423 714 779, Meares and Associates.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.