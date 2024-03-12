Farm Online
China wine move won't open doors immediately

By By Gregor Heard and Aap Reporters
Updated March 13 2024 - 12:53pm, first published 9:06am
China Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian says the wine tariff review is "moving on the right track". (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)
The chief executive of Australian Grape and Wine has warned that while news that China has made the interim decision to remove tariffs on Australian wine is welcome, the trade between the two countries will not immediately pick up where it left off.

