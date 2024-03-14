Productive Tablelands grazing country with wind turbine potential

Offers of more than $20 million are being sought on the productive 4468 hectare (11,041 acre) Runnymede Aggregation, which has the potential to host nine wind turbines within the New England Renewable Energy Zone.
The aggregation at Yarrowyck consists of Runnymede, Eureka South, Trida, Stonebrook and Sand Creek and has been put together during the past 20 years by vendor John Kennedy.
Each of the five properties are on separate titles but run as one holding that is well supported by strategically positioned infrastructure that includes yards and laneways.
Located on the western edge of the renowned Armidale district in the NSW Northern Tablelands, the aggregation lies in a region identified by the NSW Government as an optimal location to generate renewable energy.
The neighbouring property Woodstock is also being sold through an expressions of interest process through LAWD and has seven proposed turbines.
The aggregation has an estimated carrying capacity of 20,000 dry sheep equivalents, and is currently run as a cattle and sheep trading enterprise.
The country ranges from creek flats through to arable undulating land, reaching 1205 metres above sea level along the southern boundary.
Some 364ha of improved pastures including serradella, premier digit grass, Rhodes grass and arrowleaf clover was sown alongside 160ha of forage sorghum in 2023. Other pastures include red and wallaby grass, microlaena and clovers.
There has been more than 100km of upgraded and new fencing in the past 20 years.
Water is supplied from several creeks and gullies as well as about 70 permanent and semi-permanent catchment and spring-fed dams.
There is also a bore that service four 22,500 litre tanks and supply a network of nine troughs and two homes.
The average annual rainfall is 790mm (31 inches).
Runnymede features a nine stand shearing shed with an adjacent 1800 head capacity weather shed.
The Merino flock cut an average of 4kg of 17 micron wool in 2023.
Accommodation includes a four bedroom home, a renovated three bedroom cottage, a one bedroom cottage and two flats each with two bedrooms.
Marketing agent George Barton said Runnymede was an exceptional grazing enterprise with the potential benefit of additional income from renewable energy development.
"This scale aggregation features a good mix of land class as well as purpose-built infrastructure for both cattle and sheep," Mr Barton said.
"There is an application for nine wind turbines awaiting approval, and the potential to acquire another nine turbines by purchasing the adjacent property, so there are potentially some very good long-term returns to be had from diverse income streams."
The Runnymede aggregation is being sold through an expressions of interest process that closes on April 23.
Contact George Barton, 0473 613 332 or Daniel McCulloch, 0429 613 332, LAWD.
